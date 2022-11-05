Arts organisations acros Somerset have this week received a major multi-million pound funding boost from Arts Council England.

A number of projects in the county are receiving a share of £111million being handed out across the South West for the period between 2023 and 2026.

Announcing the news on Friday (November 4th), Arts Council England says the cash will ensure more people in more places can find “fantastic, fulfilling are and culture on their doorsteps.”

Among the awards announced are:

Contains Art CIO, running a unique community arts space and venue at East Quay, in Watchet, delivering a calendar of arts and cultural events, alongside studios for local artists, £744,000.

The Octagon Theatre, Yeovil, £759,999.

Somerset Art Works, Langport, £274,968.

Somerset Film and Video Ltd, Sedgemoor, £267,186.

South West Heritage Trust, Taunton, £637,800.

Take Art Limited, South Petherton, £490,131.

The Theatre Orchard, Weston-super-Mare, £1,024,968.

Trigger Productions Ltd, North Somerset, £975,000.

This latest round of funding will benefit arts organisations, museums, and libraries in every corner of the South West, particularly in places that have historically been under-served.

Arts Council England area director Phil Gibby says: “This important investment recognises that culture and creativity lie at the heart of the West of England.”

“No matter who you are, or where you live, there will now be more opportunities than ever before to take part in creativity.”

Arts Council England chairman Sir Nicholas Serota said: “As well as continuing our commitment to our many established and renowned cultural organisations, I am deeply proud of the support we will be giving to those new organisations which will help ignite creativity across the country.”

“We are facing economic pressures at present, but this funding is about an investment in our future.”

“This portfolio will support the next generation of visionary inventors, makers, performers and artists.”

“In particular, the growth of our funding for organisations that support and develop work for children represents a profoundly important long-term investment in our country’s talent.”