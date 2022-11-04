The completion date has been announced this week for the installation of new artwork along part of Burnham-On-Sea’s seawall.

The Town Council and regional arts group Seed have worked on the joint project to commission a piece of new artwork for the town’s seawall, as first reported here.

The mosiac – chosen by a public vote – will be installed from November 21st on the sea wall near Burnham’s information centre.

A council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week that the completed artwork is scheduled to be unveiled on Sunday 27th November.

Two artists’ proposals were selected earlier this year when voting was opened to the public to choose their favourite.

The colourful proposals from the two shortlisted artists, Svetlana Kondakova and Orakel Workshop, were displayed at The Princess Theatre and on the Esplanade earlier this year.

Members of the public also voted online and close to 1,000 votes were received, with only 72 votes separating the two proposals.

Svetlana Kondakova’s mosaic murals portraying views of Bridgwater Bay mudflats, and the variety of wildlife they support above and below the surface, were chosen as the public’s favourite.

Entitled ‘Burnham on Sea-Life’, the artwork “celebrates the wide variety of species living in the mudflats and skys on this stretch of Somerset coast.”

“I am extremely grateful to every single person that voted — winning this commission means the world to me,” says Svetlana, featured in the video below.

“Burnham-On-Sea is a fascinating place, to be able to look out onto these wildlife-rich mudflats right from The Esplanade is really special.”

“My mosaic murals aim to bridge the built and the natural environments by making it look like you are looking through the wall onto the mudflats.”

“With the kind help of local marine biologists and wildlife experts, I have discovered many beautiful and wondrous microorganisms that hide below the surface and I plan to continue with this research in order to be able to highlight the importance of living things of all sizes in this unique habitat.”

Svetlana is now well underway on creating the mosaic murals inspired by the local landscape and wildlife.

This project is being funded by the Hinkley Action Tourism Partnership, the HPC Community Impact Mitigation Fund, Arts Council England & the National Lottery through the Creative People and Places programme.