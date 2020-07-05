RNLI lifeguards have returned to Burnham-On-Sea beach to start their summer of life-saving.

The lifeguards, paid for by Sedgemoor District Council, are now on the beach from 10am-6pm daily until September, working alongside Sedgemoor’s Beach Wardens.

The RNLI’s temporary lifeguard building is in place at the top of Burnham’s jetty and the team went on duty for the first time on Saturday July 4th.

All beach users are being urged to follow safety signs and listen to any advice and warning information issued.

Guy Botterill, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager in the south west, says: “The charity have been providing a lifeguard service on a limited number of beaches since the beginning of June which has enabled us to thoroughly test the new ways of working, PPE, staffing and new equipment as a result of Coronavirus. Despite the continuing challenges created by the pandemic, we are now confident we can provide a safe, comprehensive lifeguard service this summer.”

“It has taken a lot of hard work by the whole team, especially our RNLI lifeguard supervisors and technicians, but we are really pleased to be able to provide safety cover on over 70% of the beaches we’d usually cover by the beginning of July.”

“In order to ensure the safety of both our lifeguards and the public at this time, the charity has had to provide lifeguards with the appropriate PPE and enhanced training supporting the new operating procedures and precautions that must be taken in order to manage the challenges of Coronavirus, in addition to the other demands of their role.”

The lifeguards service will not be operating on Berrow beach this summer due to the constraints, however Sedgemoor has its beach warden in place there as usual.