Dozens of colourful scarecrows were on display in Brent Knoll over the weekend during the village’s annual scarecrow festival.

More than 50 scarecrows were on show alongside roadsides, gardens and paths across the village on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival – which is being held in aid of Girl Guiding Brent Knoll – was last held in 2019.

A spokeswoman from Girl Guiding Brent Knoll says the event was “a great success” and thanked all those who had taken part or come along to see the scarecrows.