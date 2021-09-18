Runners at Burnham-On-Sea’s Parkrun gave a warm welcome to local bronze medal winning Paralympic runner Hannah Taunton on Saturday (September 18th).

Hannah, 30, is a regular runner in the Parkruns held at Apex Park and recently won bronze in the women’s 1500m T20 race in Tokyo, as we reported here.

She was greeted by runners of all ages before the start of Saturday’s event, and she was happy to chat with them and proudly show her medal.

Hannah told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I was given such a warm welcome back in Burnham and thank everyone for their kind support – it really means a lot.”

Burnham-On-Sea Harriers running club, which organises Burnham’s Parkruns, congratulated her. The club’s Mark Benton led a round of applause for her before Saturday’s run.