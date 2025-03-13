Sedgemoor Crematorium praised for ‘excellent level of service’ in inspection

Sedgemoor Crematorium has been praised by an industry inspector for delivering an “excellent level of service provision.”

Paul Rayson, an inspector for the Federation of Burial & Cremation Authorities (FBCA), concluded that he “did not feel it necessary to make any recommendations” following his visit to the site in February.

The Crematorium Compliance Scheme involved scrutinising six separate key areas of service delivery, through discussion and viewing of more than 80 points of interest.

Mr Rayson scored the crematorium 100% for administration, ceremony facilities, premises and facilities, and service and staff.

Sedgemoor Crematorium Manager Laura Williams said: “I was particularly pleased that we were awarded full marks for Service and Staff by the inspector.

“People are at the heart of everything we do, as we strive to provide exceptional service and care to the families we support.

“Whether we’ve been entrusted to help organise, and deliver, a funeral service or have been asked to assist the bereaved memorialise their loved ones in a wide variety of ways, we are committed to delivering the highest level of service which we can only do by having the right people in place.

Getting full marks from the FBCA inspector for ‘Service and Staff’ is a valuable, and welcome, endorsement of the dedication, commitment, professionalism and care shown every day by my colleagues here at Sedgemoor Crematorium.”

Sedgemoor Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 41 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Mr Rayson found the crematorium “…to be operating in accordance with the three key areas of compliance: 1. The Cremation Regulations 2009, relating to statutory documentation; 2. The Defra Process Guidance notes 5/12, relating to cremation; and 3. The Code of Cremation Practice, relating to all aspects of the service.”

Laura added: “To be awarded 100% in four of the six areas of service delivery is a noteworthy achievement and shows we apply the highest standards to many areas of our work, which means our local communities can be confident that will give them the very best care and support available.”

To find out more about Sedgemoor Crematorium, the services it provides, and the exceptional care and support it delivers, visit: www.sedgemoorcrem.co.uk