Sedgemoor Crematorium will be remembering mothers next month as local families in the Burnham-On-Sea area are invited to pay tribute to their maternal loved ones.

On Sunday 19th March local people are being invited to make a Mother’s Day visit to the site, any time between 10am and 4.30pm, to have a moment of reflection and contemplation alongside the memorial tree and reflection bench in the Garden of Remembrance.

Sedgemoor Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, the UK’s largest owner and operator of crematoria and cemeteries, with 37 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide pleasant, peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Laura Williams, Site Manager at Sedgemoor Crematorium, said: “Mother’s Day can be a particularly poignant time for those who have lost their mum or mother-figure, or for mothers who have been bereaved of a child.

“We are inviting local families to visit us during this period to have a moment of reflection and contemplation within our beautiful grounds.

“We hope that visiting us will bring comfort to anyone who needs it during this special time of the year.”

For more information about Mother’s Day at Sedgemoor Crematorium visit its website, www.sedgemoorcrem.co.uk.