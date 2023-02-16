Tickets have gone on sale for a new comedy play to be performed in Berrow Village Hall.

The Stage 2 Drama group is performing ‘Murder at Dress Rehearsal’ over three nights next month.

The shows on March 23rd, 24th and 25th begin at 7.30om and will comprise of a social, fun evening with a one-act comedy, murder play, comedy sketches with a quiz about same and a prize raffle.

There will be a bar available too – the plays are family friendly with no swearing or nudity but may not be suitable for younger children.

Tickets cost £8 each and are available from Grahame on 01278 782319 or 795619 or you can visit https://stage2drama.org/contact and complete the contact form with your email address.

Cast members are Grahame Gould, Adele Deakins, Sarah Streeton, Linda Graves, Keith Benham, Tom Llywarch, Maria Redman, John Burnham and Joe Tohill

The group’s Adele Deakins says: “Stage 2 Drama started out in 2001 and has been going strong ever since. We are an ‘am dram’ theatre group based in Berrow and draw members from all the surrounding district. Join us on stage or behind the scenes.”

“New members are always welcome. You don’t have to be from Berrow to join. Whilst the core membership is from Berrow or Burnham we have people from Bristol and further afield who have acted with us and enjoyed being part of our friendly group.”

“However, currently we are low on members and would like to perform a full length play later in the year so help and encouragement will be given to anyone who fancies having a go! This takes place at Berrow Village Hall, TA8 2NJ where there is parking, toilets and accessibility for wheelchairs.”