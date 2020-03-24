Sedgemoor District Council has issued a statement on how its services in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being affected during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Parks, play areas and beaches

“We are sorry that we have to restrict access to play areas, parks and beaches across Sedgemoor, but in line with Government guidance, gatherings in public spaces of more than two people are not permitted.”

“Don’t forget to take some form of exercise once a day and if you do this in a park or public open space, please remember to keep apart from others by at least two meters.”

“The car park at Apex Park will be closed until further notice.”

Housing advice

A spokesperson says: “If you are struggling or worried about making your rent or mortgage payments whether you are a private, social tenant or homeowner, we can help you. Contact Sedgemoor District Councils Housing Advice Team on 0300 303 7793 or housing.advice@sedgemoor.gov.uk.”

“You can also visit www.gov.uk for up to date information on Government schemes to assist landlords and tenants, but the main message is keep paying your rent or mortgage as a priority.”

“The Government has announced help to ensure households can maintain their payments. Increased local housing allowance and universal credit standard allowance. Mortgage payment holidays for three months, which include buy to let mortgages. Give our Housing Advice Team a call – we’re here to help.”

Beach concessions

“We have spoken to all our summer beach concessionaires at Burnham-On-Sea such as Punch and Judy, and the donkey providers to advise them that the concessions are cancelled until further notice. However, when circumstances change we will reinstate the concessions immediately.”

Grass cutting

“Advice from Government late last night asked council workers to concentrate on essential services.”

“Our Clean Surroundings teams were out today, cutting grass, whilst plans are put in place to re-deploy them to other essential areas.”

Contacting the district council

While the district council’s front door in Bridgwater is physically closed to visitors as a safety precaution, the council says local people can still get in contact by calling 0300 303 7800 or visiting the website www.sedgemoor.gov.uk or emailing customer.services@sedgemoor.gov.uk. A telephone is due to be installed on the outside wall of Bridgwater House for those who do not have a phone or are homeless to get an answer.