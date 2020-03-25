A talented Highbridge school student has secured a place on a prestigious fast-track accountancy programme.

Jack Murphy, a sixth form student at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, will take up a place on the highly acclaimed Bishop Fleming Accountancy programme.

The fast-track Level 7 Masters Degree Accountancy Apprenticeship will mean he has every professional requirement to become a qualified accountant.

Jack is predicted to achieve three A* grades in his A levels this year and was spotted as an exceptional talent during his work experience at Bishop Fleming a year ago. He also did work experience for MP and Government Minister James Heappey.

Head of sixth form Jonathan Gaskell says: “This is a brilliant achievement. Jack is a terrific role model with particular strengths in economics and mathematics.”

“Jack is becoming a well-known figure in our region and I predict that he has the potential and talent to make a mark at national level.”

“We will miss him in the sixth form but he promised to return to inspire our younger students as we continue our TKASA tradition of aiming for the very top.”

The high-achieving sixth form is part of The Priory Learning Trust and takes students from Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea, Weston-super-Mare and even Italy, Belgium and Germany.

It has record numbers of 30 students starting this September and some of the south west‘s best performance statistics.