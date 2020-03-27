Sedgemoor District Council has this week warned residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area that its Council Tax department is experiencing a ‘high number of calls’ as local people who are struggling to pay their bills due to the Coronavirus lockdown get in touch.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun has asked residents to “please be patient with our staff who are trying their best to help all customers.”

“If you are having trouble in getting through via the phone, please email us instead.”

“Many people will be able to continue to pay their Council Tax as billed, but if you are having difficulty in paying, please email the Council Tax team on council.tax@sedgemoor.gov.uk.”

“If you have a question about Council Tax Support, please see Sedgemoor District Council website for more advice.”

“In addition, if you have a question about what help you can apply for as you are no longer working please go to the gov.uk website which has a lots of guidance to help you make a claim for help.”

“The Government have announced a funding scheme to support households struggling with Council Tax payments and we are waiting for further guidance on how we will be able to assist you with this.”

On housing, Sedgemoor District Council are appealing to private landlords to help accommodate tenants in housing need. If you can help please contact Sedgemoor District Councils’ Housing Advice Team on 0300 030 7800.