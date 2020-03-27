Apple trees have been planted at schools across Somerset in memory of one its most inspirational former residents.

Our photos were taken earlier this month before social distancing came into force with the spread of Coronavirus.

The trees are being planted in memory of TV personality Jill Dando, who lived and studied locally before becoming Britain’s best TV journalist.

The latest ones have been laid in the grounds of Pawlett Primary School Academy near Burnhan, with dozens already planted at other primary schools in The Priory Learning Trust.

Emma Barker, headteacher of Pawlett, said: “Our pupils and staff will be very excited to see these apple trees blossom.”

Jill was murdered in 1999 but in 2017 her former school, Worle Community School Academy set up a Jill Dando News Centre to get out good news, which has expanded to eight schools including The King Alfred School Academy.

Now the Jill Dando trees, supplied generously by Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll, are going out across the area.

The schools in TPLT which are helping are The King Alfred School Academy, Priory Community School Academy, Worle Community School Academy, St Anne’s Church Academy, Castle Batch School Academy and Pawlett Primary School Academy.

TV gardening legend Alan Titchmarsh has been given advice on the trees and planting. Alan advised the children to grow a Discovery apple.

He said: “It is a nice rosy apple. It crops generously and ripens ready to eat as early as August without being kept in store.”

WCSA Jill Centre News Centre student editor Olivia Finch, said: “We are so grateful to Mr Titchmarsh for his help.”

The Priory Learning Trust support In Charley’s Memory, a mental health charity for 11 to 25 year olds.

