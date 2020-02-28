A charity ladies night is set to be held at Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel this evening (Friday).

Amanda Chadbone, co-organiser, is holding the event for Children’s Hospice South West, a charity that’s close to her heart heart as her nephew has respite care at one of their homes.

She is delighted that the event is already a sell-out success, adding that it will feature a local drag artist plus male strippers, a raffle and a visit by an Ann Summers rep.

“We have sold 75 tickets, and it promises to be great fun. We are hoping to raise lots of money for the charity,” she says.

A representative from the charity will also be attending the evening.