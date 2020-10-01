Seventeen positive Covid-19 tests have been recorded in Somerset during the latest 24-hour period.

All four districts in the Somerset County Council area have recorded more than one new confirmed case of the virus in the period to 5pm on Wednesday September 30th.

The official data shows seven cases have been recorded in Somerset West and Taunton, while there were also five new cases in Mendip, three in Sedgemoor and two in South Somerset.

The overall figures for the districts with the current rates per 100,000 of population in brackets are:

Somerset West and Taunton: 518 (333.9)

Sedgemoor 461 (374.3)

South Somerset 407 (241.8)

Mendip 223 (192.2)

The data also shows that Coronavirus has sadly been linked to 46 deaths in Sedgemoor, while Somerset West and Taunton has seen 37 deaths, South Somerset has had 34, and there have been 20 deaths in the Mendip district.

The total number of cases recorded in the county council area has now risen to 1,609.