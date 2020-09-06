Three positive Coronavirus test results have been reported in Somerset in the latest official data over the last 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the Somerset county council area has risen to 1,405. There has been a slow rise in the number of cases in recent weeks.

Somerset’s district totals are: Mendip 165; Sedgemoor 415; Somerset West & Taunton 465; and South Somerset 360.

The latest confirmed cases were in Somerset West & Taunton and one case was in Mendip with no new confirmed cases in South Somerset and Sedgemoor according to the official data.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday he is “concerned” after the number of coronavirus cases across the whole UK surged to its highest number since May. Across the UK, there were 2,988 new cases in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday.

Mr Hancock said the increase in cases was “predominantly amongst young people” but this could in turn lead to a rise across the population as a whole. Despite more coronavirus testing being carried out, Mr Hancock said the proportion of positive tests was increasing.

Mr Hancock did not rule out another UK-wide lockdown and said the government would “take whatever action is necessary”, adding that the best line of defence is to follow social distancing and other safety guidelines.