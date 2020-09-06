A special foootball match was played in Berrow on Saturday (September 5th) in memory of the club’s former Chairman Colin Dyer.

The game between Berrow Legends and Berrow XI took place at the Red Road playing fields and saw the Legends come away with a 5-3 win.

“It was a good game played in great spirits,” said one of the organisers, Ashley Cox. “We had great support from the sidelines as well.”

£360 was raised during the afternoon for Cancer Research UK. Lloyds Bank matched the fundraising, taking the total to £720.

Pictured: The game in Berrow on Saturday (Photos: Mo Hunt and Burnham-On-Sea.com)