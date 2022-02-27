Somerset Art Weeks are looking to commission 5-10 artists or artist collectives in Somerset to make new work for this year’s festival theme of ‘sanctuary’.
The new work can include “installation, performance and participatory events, in a wide range of media.”
A spokesman adds: “The proposed work should either be site-specific or have a clear idea of the context in which it would be presented.”
“We are looking to commission new works that responds to our 2022 Festival theme of ‘Sanctuary’.”
Somerset Art Weeks welcomes applications from all artists living or working in Somerset. To apply, complete the online application form by Friday 18th March 5pm.
Shortlisted candidates will be notified by 30 March and interviews will take place 4th – 8th April, 2022.