Somerset Art Weeks are looking to commission 5-10 artists or artist collectives in Somerset to make new work for this year’s festival theme of ‘sanctuary’.

The new work can include “installation, performance and participatory events, in a wide range of media.”

A spokesman adds: “The proposed work should either be site-specific or have a clear idea of the context in which it would be presented.”

“We are looking to commission new works that responds to our 2022 Festival theme of ‘Sanctuary’.”