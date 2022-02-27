An online appeal for shopping bags has prompted local GirlGuiding youngsters to produce 100 hand crafted bags for Brent Knoll’s community shop.

On Saturday (26th February), members of Brent Knoll GirlGuiding of all ages handed over their 100 re-useable bags, each of which had been individually decorated and designed by the children.

Jane Sinnott from Girlguiding Brent Knoll says: “As a ‘thank you’ to the shop and villagers for their support during our annual Scarecrow Weekend, we decided to donate 100 canvas shopping bags, hand decorated by Brent Knoll Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.”

The handover event for the 100 bags coincided with the British Legion’s Pancake Day at Brent Knoll Parish Hall, which is close to the community shop.

Lucy White, who is a member of the community shop’s Management Committee, says: “This is a wonderful community contribution.”

“We exhibited the colourful array of different designs for these 100 re-useable shopping bags across the car park beside the shop, enabling customers and volunteers to select and buy their favourite.”

Lucy adds. “This is a perfect example of how a Community Benefit Society – like Brent Knoll’s Community Shop – can share in community initiatives.”