Brean Golf Club members have handed over £8,650 to their two charities of the year during their presentation evening.

Members gathered on Friday evening (February 25th) at Brean Country Club to celebrate their successes during 2021.

It was the first time in two years that the usual annual event had been held due to the pandemic.

Andrew March, director of golf, says: “With the past two years being greatly affected by the pandemic, the evening also marked the end of the somewhat elongated tenures of the Captains who took office way back in 2020.”

“The event saw Club Captain Dave Morgan present the funds raised by the Captain’s Charities fundraising to the two chosen organisations.”

“Both St Margaret’s Hospice and PETAL – The Christine Woodberry Memorial Trust gratefully received an equal share of the £8,650 that the members had raised in a variety of ways over the past 24 months.”

St Margaret’s Hospice representative David Jones and Scott Woodberry from PETAL addressed the audience to explain how the money raised would be used to help their causes.

Both were extremely grateful for the efforts of the club members, especially in such difficult times to raise these funds.

Andrew adds: “Earlier in the evening the excellent year that Brean experienced on the course in the past 12 months was recounted.”

“Victories in both Ladies and Senior County events were celebrated and the coveted Golfer of the Year was announced. It was impossible to decide a single winner this year so this award was shared between Lyn Bird, Leighton Jenkins and Millie Jones who all had superb results during 2021.”

“The final awards given out as always were the Club Champions, with Jenkins being the Seniors Champion, Bird winning the Ladies title for the 5th consecutive time and Dan Williams collecting the Club Championship trophy for the first time.”

“A great night with some superb food was enjoyed by all and everything is all set for another great year of golf at Brean in 2022.”

Pictured: Left to right – Linda Edmondson (Lady Captain) David Jones (St Margaret’s Hospice) Dave Morgan (Club Captain), Mike Short (Seniors Captain) & Scott Woodberry (PETAL)