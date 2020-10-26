Somerset County Council has asked families in need of urgent food supplies to contact its Coronavirus helpline as it steps up its efforts to provide more school holiday support with a £125,000 scheme.

At the same time, the Council says it is continuing to lobby government for further funding. Currently, the Council works alongside community organisations and businesses to provide much-needed meals and food for families most at need.

Families who are struggling can contact the Coronavirus helpline, run by all councils in Somerset, to ask for support on: 0300 790 6275.

And with demand likely to increase ahead of school holidays, Christmas and throughout the winter, Somerset County Council says it is spending a further £125,000 to provide crucial meals and funding across the county.

This will see school caterers expected to produce 26,000 meals by Christmas, and partners Fareshare hoping to bring 140 tonnes of food to supplement Somerset’s brilliant community groups and food banks.

“I am so glad we have had the foresight to prepare for the really significant challenge to come this winter and that is where are efforts will continue to be made,” says leader of Somerset County Council, David Fothergill.

“We have a strong and sustainable plan in place that will help many thousands of children get the food they need, when they need it. I am determined that this Council will do all it can to prevent children going hungry through this very challenging Christmas and winter period. And that plan has the backing and support of our amazing community groups – and also business leaders in Somerset. I can’t thank them enough for stepping up in crucial time for our children.”

During the two-week Easter holidays, more than 1000 school hampers were supplied to school children in need.

During the summer holiday, the government funded the £15/week cost per pupil for free school meals. The full cost of providing this service through all school holidays is around £2.2m – currently the government funding for ALL Coronavirus food support including distribution is around £500,000.

“We are already lobbying government to increase this level of funding. It is an issue that has been raised and I am sure government are looking closely at helping counties like our own,” adds Cllr Fothergill.