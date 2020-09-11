Somerset’s Director of Public Health has this weekend urged people in the Burnham-On-Sea area to remain vigilant and continue following government guidance as Somerset sees an increase in Coronavirus cases.

This comes after the Government announced new rules around the number of people meeting in England as cases rise nationally.

From Monday 14 September, there will be a ban on meeting socially in groups of more than six, which will apply to any setting – indoors or outdoors – although some exceptions apply.

The new rule replaces the existing ban on gatherings of more than 30 people and the current guidance on allowing two households to meet indoors. Anyone breaking the rules can receive a fine, enforceable by law.

Although Somerset figures continue to remain lower compared to other areas of the country, 69 new cases were reported over the last fortnight with the Mendip area seeing slightly higher levels than the rest of the county.

Trudi Grant, Director of Public Health at Somerset County Council said: “I cannot stress how important it is we continue to remain vigilant and follow the government guidance. We are seeing increasing cases across the country, including here in Somerset.”

“We’re all in this together and preventing spread of the virus and protecting our loved ones is up to us. The only way we can do this is through our behaviour. Remember hands: wash regularly and for at least 20 seconds, face: wear a face covering in settings, if you can and space: stay two metres apart from others or one metre plus with extra precautions in place such as increased ventilation or face covering if two metres is not possible.”

“If you do start to show symptoms, however mild, please self-isolate immediately and book a test online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or phone 119. Please keep trying throughout the day if local test slots aren’t available. And please don’t book a test unless you are showing symptoms.”

Trudi continues: “We are seeing an increasing number of cases in young adults and people aged 50-65. We need everyone who is contacted by NHS Test and Trace, and identified as a close contact of someone with confirmed coronavirus, to do what they are asked and stay home for 14 days.”

“That means not going to work, school or any social activities. I know this is really hard, but we all need to play our part. If you need any help while staying at home, you can phone the Somerset Coronavirus Helpline on 0300 790 6275.”

For more information about the new rules around meeting with others, click here.