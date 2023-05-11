A Somerset man has won £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.

The man, named by the National Lottery this week only as ‘Mr H’, scooped the life changing prize in the draw on Friday, April 28th.

Apart from giving the initial of his surname and his home county, he has opted to remain anonymous.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What incredible news for Mr H for winning this fantastic prize. He has become a million pounds richer overnight.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30million is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects. To date, more than over £47billion has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 670,000 individual grants awarded.