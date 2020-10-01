Two artists in Burnham-On-Sea are displaying their work online and people are being invited to take a tour of Somerset’s artists’ studios from the comfort of their home.

Somerset Open Studios is being held until 4th October with a programme featuring artists’ films, podcasts, interviews and live streaming.

Burnham-On-Sea artists Judith Champion and Cora Stock are among the artists across Somerset taking part, as pictured here.

Judith told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been a very different event this year with an emphasis on the virtual display but we have also been welcoming a small number of visitors by appointment for visits to the studio. I have sold a good number of paintings and had a lot of interest.”

Cora, displaying her art in Burnham, added: “I have received plenty of interest in my work this year and have been welcoming visitors for Covid-safe visits alongside the online display.”

An enhanced digital guide gives audiences the opportunity to visit artists’ work spaces with links to their details on the Somerset Art Works website as well as to their own social media channels and websites.

The event programme runs over the 16 days of Open Studios with daily news, information and notifications published on the Somerset Art Works website so audiences can get involved.

The programme features daily events including workshops, demonstrations and talks where audiences can find out more about artists’ processes and practice.

“Digital Open Studios starts with the launch of the Somerset Reacquainted exhibition at the Rural Life Museum in Glastonbury, featuring work by 63 Somerset Art Works Members who took part in an ‘art in lockdown’ project earlier this year,” says a spokesman.

“Initiated by Sara Dudman RWA, in partnership with Somerset Art Works, the project provided a creative catalyst for artists in isolation, reconnecting their practice with the natural world.”

Artists and makers have continued working in the privacy of their studios and some are now ready to share their artworks and welcome visitors by pre-arranged appointment. Contact the artist direct by telephone or email to check if they are open before arriving.

For more details, visit www.somersetartworks.org.uk