The Somerset Mental Health Alliance has expanded its services to support adults and older people who may be struggling with their mental health as the county responds to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Somerset Mindline, a service which provides people with a safe space to talk, has increased the opening hours of its phoneline in response to the current crisis to provide people in Somerset with support.

Partner mental health and emotional well-being organisations in the Somerset Mental Health Alliance have also stepped up additional services that Mindline can direct people to, depending on their needs and circumstances. This will help people in the county to access additional support more easily if they are struggling with their mental health.

Andrew Pritchard from Mind in Somerset and a member of the Somerset Mental Health Alliance said: “We recognise that it’s crucial that people can access support for their mental health during these unprecedented times. The pandemic is affecting all us, but our message is that if you need someone to talk to, then support is there for you.”

“A call to Mindline is the first step, it’s a confidential listening service where you can talk about what you’re experiencing and share your worries and concerns. If you need more support, we can introduce you to other organisations who can help.”

Jane Yeandle, Service Director for Mental Health and Learning Disabilities at Somerset Partnership said: “We are working together to develop this service and would encourage anyone experiencing low mood, anxiety or distress as a result of Covid-19 to call Mindline.”

“Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust will be working closely with Mindline and all the other organisations involved to support communities during this difficult time.”

If you are concerned about how you are feeling, please contact Somerset Mindline – 01823 276 892 (Mon- Fri 9am – 11pm & Sat & Sun 8pm – 11pm).

Everyone’s mental wellbeing changes throughout their life, but it’s important never to just put up with poor mental health. The Every Mind Matters website has a dedicated section on Coronavirus and has lots of simple steps you can follow to look after your mental health and wellbeing. Find out more at: https://www.nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters/coronavirus-covid-19-staying-at-home-tips/

The Voluntary Community Social Enterprise (VCSE) Somerset Alliance, the Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (Sompar), the local Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Public Health England and the Local Authority have worked together to support this initiative.