Somerset’s County Ticket student travel scheme has been suspended for the next academic year due to the continuing impact of Coronavirus, it has been announced this week.

Until the pandemic, students over the age of 16 could buy an annual County Ticket to use on public transport.

But, Somerset County Council says that because social distancing measures are likely to continue on public transport, and with a potential reduction in the level of college attendance required from September 2020, students would be unlikely to get the best value travel from the annual pre-paid County Ticket.

Councillor Frances Nicholson, Lead member for Children and Families, says: “The County Ticket has been one of the options for students needing to use bus services, but the challenges of coronavirus mean that it would not give young people value for money in the coming academic year.”

Students needing public transport from September will find the most flexible and cost-effective way to travel is to buy tickets direct from bus operators in the current circumstances.

Bus operators will continue to offer discounted student tickets and for further information, please refer to our Post-16 Transport Policy which can be found on our County Ticket web page https://www.somerset.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/county-ticket/