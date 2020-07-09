Burnham-On-Sea’s Somerset & Dorset pub has become the latest business to close due to a customer testing Covid-19 positive.

The pub in Burnham’s High Street announced last night (Thursday) that it has temporarily shut due to the case, which comes just days after The Lighthouse pub closed for the same reason, along with Vape Escape and Saagar Indian takeaway.

A spokesperson at the Somerset & Dorset pub says: “Due to information received regarding a customer testing positive for Covid-19, we are shutting, deep cleaning and getting tested.”

“We shut the pub within 15 minutes of finding out and our customers were very understanding.”

“Anyone who has been in our pub since Saturday that needs to be tested will be contacted by the NHS Track and Trace. You can, for peace of mind, choose to be tested without being contacted if you so wish.”

The person who tested the positive is different to the one who led to the closure of The Lighthouse and the other businesses.

“The person visited us on Saturday evening and Wednesday night but the person never went to The Lighthouse. They were sat isolated on both occasions but we have taken the decision to shut and deep clean to be on the safe side and to protect our customers and local residents.”

The pub adds: “We have been informed by EI Publican Partnerships and the Government guidelines that we can re-open after the deep clean.”