Somerset’s public Rights of Way network is set to remain open during the Coronavirus emergency, Somerset County Council has said this week.

However, the council is asking walkers to follow the government’s rules on social distancing and use their local routes rather than travelling into the countryside unnecessarily.

“We are very fortunate here in Somerset that we have many beautiful places where we can get out into the countryside, but the Council is reminding people that travel to exercise by whatever means is not essential and you should not be travelling for your daily exercise,” a spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Many footpaths, bridleways and other public rights of way cross private land, working farms and, in some cases, are close to private homes.”

“Please keep to the paths, keep your distance from land and property owners – remembering the two-metre rule. Dogs must be kept under close control – on a short lead or at heel. Keep following the restrictions and measures, which are in place to protect everyone, especially the NHS.”

“The law as it stands does not allow the Council to close any part of the public Rights of Way network for Coronavirus reasons.”

The council adds that The Rights of Way Service will only inspect and arrange for emergency and safety repairs over the next few weeks. Anyone who wants to report an issue on the network should log it at Explore Somerset.