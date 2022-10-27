The story behind Berrow’s beach shipwreck is set to be recounted at a fundraising event.

Local historian John Strickland is giving an illustrated slideshow at Burnham Methodist Church on Wednesday 2nd November at 7pm.

The Nornen ran aground on the beach on March 3rd, 1897, becoming known as the Berrow shipwreck.

John says: “Many of us will have walked along the beach and seen the remains of the Nornen. I have always been drawn to her story of why she came here, with the thought that many Berrow people might have a story to tell.”

“It was only after speaking to people that I became drawn into her history and how so many local families were involved.”

“I felt we could not let this anniversary go by without making an illustrated slideshow to share her story with you.”

He adds: “During the evening, those attending will hear about the ship’s crew, the vessel, and the trade she was in; the damage to her from the storms that drove her into the shallows of our beach; the Burnham lifeboat and her crew that went to the rescue and saved all the crew including their dog; and the help and accommodation given to the crew by local families.”

Entrance tickets can be purchased on the door for £5 in aid of the Methodist Church.

Pictured: The Berrow shipwreck will be the focus of the talk (Photo Alan Beech)