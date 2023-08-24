Year 11 students are celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results at Kings Academy in Cheddar.

Kings’ students excelled with 75% of students achieving five grades 4 to 9 including English and Mathematics and 55% achieving five grades 5 to 9 including English and Mathematics.

There have been some extraordinary individual performances. These include Matilda Friend and Lola Winter who achieved an incredible six grade 9s which is impressive during the hardest year to achieve them since 2019.

Joshua Collins and Chloe Nicolaides both attained a fantastic five grade 9s and were in the top ten for progress made and Martha Willis with four grade 9s. There were also several students who attained one or more grade 9 within a total of ten grade 7 or higher across their subjects: Jessica Burton, Madeleine Durrant, Bea George, Sebastien Lacassin, and Winnie White.

Kings’ students who have shown exceptional progress since KS2, demonstrating the impact of continuous hard work, include Benjamin Cross, Joshua Easton, Tobias Goodman, Emelia Tolcher, Jack Warwick and Jacob Wildblood. They have made extraordinary progress during their time at Kings. These results enable them to take the exciting next steps on their journeys.

Head Teacher, David Wiltshire, commented “I am thrilled for our Year 11 students; their effort and determination has been rewarded. It is fantastic to be able to celebrate their successes and every student should be proud of the strength and resolve they have shown. I would also like to thank parents and carers for their support throughout their son or daughter’s time at Kings. I look forward to working with those students returning to Kings Sixth and I wish every student the very best of luck with the next step in their journey.”

The school also said it wanted to recognise the extraordinary achievements of its Year 11 students who joined Kings in 2022 from Ukraine. They have all attained one or more GCSE grades above a strong pass, despite taking the examinations in their second or third language.