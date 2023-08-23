Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub is set to unveil major new plans to redevelop its facilities.

A multi-million pound project is being planned to seek funding for the construction of a new building.

It will launch next month with a public consultation event.

Town councillor Roger Keen, who helps to run the centre in Highbridge’s Pearce Drive, says the event will be held on Saturday September 2nd.

“Our public consultation open morning will give local people a chance to see the new plans and drawings for the proposed redevelopment of the Hub and give comments,” Cllr Keen told Burnham-Om-Sea.com.

It will be held from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the hub.

There have previously been plans to redevelop the site over the years.

Pictured: The Morland Hub’s team of Janet and Roger Keen with Jane Macpherson holding a previous model of how the redeveloped site would look