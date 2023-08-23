A Burnham-On-Sea musician has released a new single this week.

Taylor Topham, who is a familiar local face for his concerts and busking in Burnham High Street, has launched the single ‘Higher’.

Taylor told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I wrote ‘Higher’ only a short while ago. I was thinking a lot about how much life moves and changes throughout time such as how much things change and how beautiful it can all be when we let go of anything that may be holding us back emotionally, physically and spiritually.”

“Learning to trust in your path and cultivating a deep sense of love for yourself and all that exists around you provides so much healing.”

“The song has been so wonderfully received so far, it is my fourth release this year and has been picked up by BBC Bristol as their ‘Big New Sound’ so will be played every day this week which is great.”

“I have also worked closely with my good friend Ian Shep who has helped to film a great music video in Weston Wood, which is now available to watch through YouTube. It is also available to stream across Spotify, Apple Music and all other streaming platforms.”

“I have a few more gigs to play this summer and then I’m planning to take some time off for a little while and rest my voice.”

The music video has been released at https://youtu.be/Cs-n47SYCFk.

https://linktr.ee/taylortofficial is the link for all streaming platforms.