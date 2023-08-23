A holiday park near Burnham-On-Sea has been awarded a top award for its environmental facilities.

Riverside Holiday Village has received a silver award in the Green Tourism certification programme, which recognises the commitment of tourism businesses in actively working to become more sustainable.

“Our business is reliant on visitors coming to enjoy the stunning Somerset countryside and we have worked hard to adopt an ethical, responsible and sustainable culture within our organisation,” says the park’s Kim Boyd.

“We take our environmental responsibilities seriously and it’s fantastic to have had all of our hard work recognised with this award.”

“Several of the park’s initiatives were highlighted including; excellent examples of how to put across our green story and projects, a strong commitment to promoting and facilitating sustainable travel options for visitors, great examples of best practice reflecting our commitment to lowering our carbon output and an outstanding knowledge of the local area and how to enjoy it responsibly.”

“The use of signage explaining to guests the nature that can be found in and around the park was also described as ‘excellent’!”

“Congratulations to our amazing team, we appreciate all of your support!”