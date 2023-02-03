Three international students from Italy and Switzerland have been welcomed at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

Gaia and Giada from Italy, and Falke from Switzerland are the latest international students to enjoy studying at the growing Sixth Form and will be there until June.

The school has recently achieved a glowing Ofsted report, rating ‘good’ in all areas including the Sixth Form.

A new Sixth Form block extension will allow for more meeting rooms and offices, study zones and communal and cafe areas for students.

The Sixth Form is attracting students from across the area, including many from Weston-super-Mare, Worle, Bridgwater.

TKASA and its Sixth Form have had outstanding success in the last few years since becoming part of The Priory Learning Trust and seen its popularity soar with improvements to facilities of well over £1 million.