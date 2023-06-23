Children in the Burnham-On-Sea area can sharpen their mental and physical skills this summer by joining the Summer Reading Challenge at Somerset Council’s Libraries.

Youngsters aged 4-11 can visit Somerset Libraries to join a superstar team and their marvellous mascots and get involved in the Challenge themed around the power of play, sport, games, and physical activity.

Through taking part in the Challenge, with free materials from Somerset Libraries and online via the challenge website, children will be encouraged to keep physically and mentally active over the summer break.

The characters – brought to life by children’s author and illustrator Loretta Schauer – navigate a fictional summer obstacle course and track their reading as they go, rewarded by free incentives including stickers.

Dr Darren Smart, Strategic Manager for Library Services at Somerset Council, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a fantastic, free, and fun way to entertain children and encourages them to continue reading over the summer holidays, which helps them when they go back to school.”

“Somerset Libraries are looking forward to welcoming more families this year, so come and sign up at your local library for free.”

The Summer Reading Challenge aims to keep imaginations moving over the school holiday through activity challenge cards from the Youth Sports Trust, and an exciting, themed book collection.

Visit https://www.somerset.gov.uk/libraries/our-libraries/ to find out which services are available for families to enjoy.

The Summer Reading Challenge has been running since 1999 and helps to improve children’s reading skills and confidence over the summer holidays, making sure they are ready for their return to school.

In 2022, the Summer Reading Challenge reached more than 6,500 children in Somerset who read more than 175,000 children’s books – a 42% increase on children’s book issues from the previous challenge.