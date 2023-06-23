Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club President David Stickels completed his year in office on Thursday evening (June 22nd) when he handed over the reins of the club to new President Keith Gough.

David expressed his gratitude to the Club for making his year in office such an enjoyable one.

All agreed it had been a very successful year for the Club, both in terms of its fundraising and service opportunities it had carried out.

David added that the recent Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club presentation night summed up the support the club was able to give to many good causes in Burnham.

He added that he was particularly pleased with the opportunities the club had offered young people and was delighted with the relationship built with King Alfred School Academy. He wished Keith all the very best for his year.

Keith, in accepting the Presidency, said how much he was looking forward to the year ahead and the developments he was hoping to bring.

As part of the handover meeting Dennis Davey was awarded the “Paul Fellows Award” from Rotary International, pictured above

This recognised his service not only to Burnham Rotary Club but also his work in the past serving as a local councillor.

Pictured: Top: David wishing Keith the best; Centre: Jimmy Lynch becoming President Elect: Above: Dennis Davey receiving his award