A teenage rock band have visited Burnham-On-Sea and stayed at a farm on the outskirts of Highbridge on their way to play at the Glastonbury Festival.

The Sixsters are a top Ukrainian punk-rock band who were playing at the festival on Friday.

They stayed at Willow Tree Farm near Highbridge on Thursday and also enjoyed a visit to Burnham-On-Sea beach.

The Sixsters are an all-girl band of 12 to 17-year-olds, with their music described by fans as “fist-pumping, headbanging and power rockin’ with an altogether punky vibe!”

Sam Jackson, owner of Willow Tree Farm, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “They’d hired both houses out for the evening but we had no idea who was arriving! When we found out, we were overwhelmed and so proud to think they chose us.”

“They had a film crew with them, who thought the place was amazing and were running around taking photos. Christina, who booked with us, told us the house was truly amazing and the photos did not do it justice.”

“We were told the girls escaped Ukraine and were playing at Glastonbury on the Woodsies stage today. They had booked a Spanish tapas and paella evening with us so we served them with traditional cooked Spanish food, which they absolutely loved.”

“We hope they have a great time at Glastonbury and we can’t wait to see their film!”