Supermarket giant Morrisons is returning to Burnham-On-Sea next month, it has been confirmed this week.

The company is opening a new mini-convenience store inside Burnham’s Esso petrol station.

The busy service station is changing from a Spar-branded franchise to a ‘Morrisons Daily’ store instead. It will stock a limited range of key convenience food products.

A spokesman confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com that the new franchise is scheduled to launch in mid-December.

Morrisons has not had a presence in Burnham since its supermarket in Pier Street closed down in November 2015 and the vacant store was later taken over by B&M.