Police in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Police say the sad discovery of a man’s body in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday (November 19th) is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman says: “Police were called to a house in Rectory Road, Burnham-On-Sea just after 10.10am on Thursday 19th November by the ambulance service.”

“Paramedics had been called to the property where they found a man dead.”

“Officers attended the scene to conduct enquiries. The death is currently not being treated as suspicious.”

“Enquiries continue to be made on behalf of the coroner’s office.”

 

 
