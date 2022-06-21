Two local teenage swimmers at Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy have qualified to compete in two national swimming events this summer.

Zach Powell and Lewis Hay have received their invites to the English and Scottish Home Nations Summer National Meets respectively.

Sara Dykes, Swim Manager at Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Both have swum outstandingly within the qualifying window and been rewarded with invites to compete at swimming’s season-ending meets where they will both contest for national medals.”

Lewis will be competing at the Aberdeen Sports Village from 15th -17th July in six sprint events featuring all four strokes in the 14 years age group.

Zach will take on a gruelling 1,500m event at Sheffield on 8th August in the 13/14 years age group.

Sara adds: “This is a fantastic achievement and stepping stone for both young swimmers where they can gain huge experience at competing at this level.”

“We are hugely proud of them both. All the coaching staff and swim team would like to wish them all the best.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com will feature the outcome of the events.