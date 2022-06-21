A Charity Golf Day is set to take place on Friday 15th July at Brean Golf Club to raise funds for Love Musgrove, the charity that supports Taunton’s Musgrove Hospital.

The event will be raising funds for the local charity in its 25th year and charitable funds across Somerset NHS Foundation Trust.

Entry to the Brean golf day will cost £200 per team with a portion going to the charity. Tickets include a coffee and bacon roll before the event, plus a meal and presentation after.

There will also be a host of other great prizes to be won throughout the day. The open competition is open to all ages and abilities – each team member must have their own set of golf clubs. The format will be a shotgun start, texas scramble.

To book a team for this event, which is supporting several projects, complete the online sign-up form at www.lovemusgrove.org.uk/?event=charity-golf-day

There is also the opportunity for businesses to sponsor a hole for on the day promotion, or if you would like to hear more about our ‘Headline Sponsorship’ packages, email Fundraising@SomersetFT.nhs.uk