Two teenage boys are due to appear in court next month charged with committing a series of offences in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Brean and Weston-super-Mare earlier this year.

The charges follow an investigation into a series of incidents on Easter Sunday (9th April) when a number of people were sprayed with a fire extinguisher by two people on a moped, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here at the time.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, have been jointly charged with nine counts of assault by beating; two counts of theft; one count of criminal damage; once count of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

In addition, the 14-year-old has also been charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman adds: “Both boys are currently on bail and are due to appear at North Somerset Youth Court on Monday 2nd November.”

“We’d like to thank all those who responded to our witness appeals and who assisted us with our enquiries as part of this investigation.”