Thieves have stolen large quantities of milk, vegetables and cheese from a farm shop at Berrow in an overnight break-in.

Westcroft Eggs and Farm Shop in Red Road, Berrow says it was broken into during the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

The shop – which has been busier than normal in recent weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic – has appealed for anyone with information to get in contact with either the farm or Police.

“Last night we were broken in to and had several food items stolen, including milk, potatoes, cheese, eggs and other veg,” it says.

“This is extremely gutting and disappointing. We are open out of choice of our own, in hope that we can continue to support and help our customers during this already difficult time.”

“Unfortunately, some low life has stolen from us and now made it very difficult for us to fulfil orders, as well as potentially put any new orders back.”

“We have reported it and are monitoring the CCTV. We take the opportunity to ask for your help, if you see anything suspicious, or anyone new selling any of the items above then we would appreciate being informed.”

“We fully understand and appreciate this is a difficult time for all but turning to theft is an embarrassing and cheap way out.”

“We will be open today but there may be limits to what people can have unfortunately.”

“Please share and if you know anything get in contact.”