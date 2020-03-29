Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak and is providing exercise tips online instead.

The club has closed its courts and facilities to abide by the government’s lockdown and social distancing guidelines.

“We ask everybody to follow the government’s advice, where they are able to, and stay home and stay safe,” says the club’s Vinny Duddy.

“Be strong and we will beat this together. We hope to see you all in the near future when the club courts will be open for all to come along and get involved in tennis.”

“Have a look at our Facebook page to get some ideas on exercise and skills that can be followed at home.”