With recycling centres closed and garden waste collections being suspended during the Coronavirus pandemic, Somerset Waste Partnership has issued a set of tips for gardeners in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Residents are being advised to get creative with their waste as they work in their gardens over the next few weeks.

A spokesman at Somerset Waste Partnerhsip says: “With garden waste pick-ups suspended, please keep garden waste out of your rubbish bin and check your options for managing what would usually be collected.”

“Leave your lawn if you can and reduce how often you mow it. Let the grass grow for a while to create a mini meadow in your garden, which small creatures will love.”

“Wildflowers already in your lawn will grab their opportunity to bloom and the longer grass will create a sheltered environment for insects, encouraging more birds to visit. If you have a mulching mower, make the switch to put the cuttings straight back as you cut.”

“Do more with mulch, and put it on the surface of your flower beds to help to retain moisture in the soil, improving soil fertility and health as well as reducing weed growth.”

“You can also make your own compost at home – which is one of the best ways to manage your garden waste. It adds nutrients to the soil and improves the soil structure. You do not need a special bin or a large area and you can start a compost heap anywhere in your garden. Here are some top tips on how to start composting: https://bbc.in/2WDsZP1.”

“Also, consider a switch from mowing to growing so you need less shopping trips. There are great ideas at https://www.giveitagrow.info/easy-edibles and April advice from the Royal Horticultural Society at https://www.rhs.org.uk/advice/in-month/april.”

“If you are cutting back trees and bushes, use the branches as supports for other plants later in the year.”

“Please also be a considerate neighbour and avoid garden bonfires if possible.”

Meanwhile, Garden waste collections have been suspended until further notice. So that customers do not lose out financially, those who have already paid for their 2020-21 collections will have their service extended for 12 months from the restart of collections. For example, if collections resume by the end of April, the subscriptions will continue to the end of April 2021.