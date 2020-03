Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity will be holding daily online shows this week to help keep families entertained during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The holiday park’s Jonny ‘Chunky’ Russell will be leading the daily shows at 11am which will be broadcast on Facebook.

“The live streams will take place Monday to Friday at 11am on the Holiday Resort Unity Facebook page,” he says.

“There will be lots of fun with magic, party dances, crazy fun science shows, the great Chunkie bake-off and lots more.”