Community-spirited residents in East Huntspill celebrate a special 7th birthday

Community-spirited residents in East Huntspill have helped a young boy celebrate his 7th birthday while abiding by the current social distancing rules.

Young Caleb Howe is isolated with his grandmother Anita and mother Emma in the village during the Coronavirus outbreak while his mum is expecting a baby.

On Saturday, Caleb marked his 7th birthday and had an unexpected surprise when all the surrounding residents of America Close joined in the celebration by singing happy birthday from their doorsteps and decorating their homes with posters and ballons.

Anita told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As he couldn’t have a party, the whole of the close put posters in their windows, balloons outside and goodie bags for him to find!”

“At 5pm they all came out in the cold to sing him a happy birthday. He was a bit overwhelmed but very excited, especially by all of the Sonic The Hedgehog pictures.”

“All of them were drawn by the families in the close. Neighbours left bags of sweets, games and cards in bags hung on their fences for him to collect!”

Emma added: “It’s so lovely of them all to go to so much trouble for someone they don’t even know. I have never experienced such a wonderfully warm sense of community!”

Anita adds: “We were reduced to tears by all of their kindness. Such a great sense of community has developed over the last few days.”

“It all started when one of our lovely neighbours put notes through all of our doors, suggesting we join her Whatsapp group. We have all exchanged information about each other and are all offering support to each other.”