Burnham-On-Sea and Brean beaches were far quieter over the weekend than a week before amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

On the first weekend since the government’s stricter measures were implemented, only local residents and dog walkers were seen using the beaches for their exercise sessions.

It was a far cry from the weekend before when large numbers of visitors flocked to local beaches in Brean, Berrow and Burnham before the new controls were in force.

Brean Parish Council kept the access gates onto the beach shut through weekend, and several cars that did park in front of the gates had Police leaflets explaining the new rules placed under their windscreen wipers.

Berrow beach entrance was also closed by Sedgemoor District Council to prevent any motorists parking along the access road.

These photos, taken by local residents on their exercise sessions, show the quiet scenes along the coastline.

If you have taken unusual local photos of the Burnham area in lockdown during your exercise session, please contact Burnham-On-Sea.com here.