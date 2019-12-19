A woman has been taken to hospital and two other people have been treated for minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the M5 at Burnham-On-Sea today (Thursday).

The incident occurred on the M5 northbound carriageway next to Burnham’s junction 22 shortly after 11.15am during heavy rain, as pictured here.

A fire service spokesman said: “Two fire engines from Bridgwater, one from Cheddar and a rescue tender from Taunton were all sent to a report of a multiple vehicle collision.”

“On arrival, crews confirmed this was a collision involving three vehicles with one person still trapped in one car.”

“Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment and removed the roof of the vehicle to get the casualty out, who was then conveyed to hospital via ambulance.”

A South Western Ambulance Service spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “South Western Ambulance Service was called at 11.17am about a three-vehicle collision on the M5 northbound around junction 22.”

“Our crews treated a female patient at the scene and transported her to hospital by land ambulance for further care. They also treated two other patients at the scene for minor injuries.”

Queues of traffic built up, stretching back six miles to Bridgwater and did not clear until mid afternoon. There was heavy rain in the area at the time, as shown in our photos of the crash scene.