3.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 29, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsTickets on sale for Burnham District Pantomime Society’s ‘Puss In Boots’
News

Tickets on sale for Burnham District Pantomime Society’s ‘Puss In Boots’

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham District Pantomime Society is back with a brand-new production of Puss In Boots, set to delight audiences at The Princess Theatre from Wednesday 28th January to Sunday 1st February 2026.

This year’s pantomime promises a magical mix of laughter, music and mischief as we follow the adventures of Sam Miller, his Aunt Windy, Cousin Flour and, of course, his clever feline companion, Puss.

A spokesperson for the society told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re thrilled to bring this classic tale to life with a local twist. Expect colourful characters, catchy songs and plenty of audience participation. There’s a gypsy, an ogre, a cat in boots and even rabbits – yes, rabbits!”

The show is suitable for all ages and continues the society’s long-standing tradition of bringing family-friendly fun to the town each winter.

Audiences are encouraged to come along, cheer for the goodies, boo the baddies, and enjoy a feel-good evening of traditional panto magic.

Tickets are on sale now via The Princess Theatre website. Early booking is advised.

Performances will run nightly from Wednesday 28th January through to Sunday 1st February, along with extra matinees at the weekend.

Previous article
New Year Coffee morning to be held at Burnham’s Community Centre
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea author Damien Boyd set to launch new novel at book signing this week

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

ESJ Counselling

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
3.8 ° C
4.4 °
3.3 °
83 %
0.9kmh
32 %
Mon
6 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
4 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
5 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com