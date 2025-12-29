3.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 29, 2025
News
News

New Year Coffee morning to be held at Burnham’s Community Centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre are inviting local residents to a special New Year coffee morning on Saturday 3rd January 2026.

The event will run from 10am to 12 noon at the Community Centre on Berrow Road, next to the town’s swimming pool.

Visitors will be able to enjoy refreshments, waitress service, and a raffle, along with the chance to socialise with friendly company in a warm and welcoming setting.

The centre’s Chair, David Norton, says: “This coffee morning will be a great opportunity for residents to meet others, support the centre, and start the new year with a relaxed community get‑together.”

